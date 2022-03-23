Billy Garrity finding his rhythm at Jones College

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Sometimes all you need is an opportunity.

Billy Garrity has made the most of every plate appearance for Jones College this season, leading the team in batting average (.364), home runs (7) and runs-batted-in (21).

Garrity’s 66 at-bats through 22 games are quite a few more than the 19 he saw last season at Southern Miss.

The consistent playing time has allowed the sophomore outfielder to get into a groove. Garrity’s bat was aflame last week, batting .533 with four home runs and ten RBIs to earn MACCC Player of the Week.

In the Bobcats 11-3 win over Baton Rouge Community College, Garrity went 4-for-4 with three homers and six RBIs.

“It’s not like a life or death situation every at-bat,” said Garrity, a Sumrall grad. “Now even if you go 0-for-10, 0-for-15, he still has confidence in me to play the next day. So it just helps take a lot of pressure off of me.”

“Definitely Billy has gained a lot of confidence,” said Jones College first-year head coach Wes Thigpen. “I think that’s really helped him. When he got here, he really struggled this fall a little bit. It was kind of eye-opening for him a little bit but also he bought in right away and got after it from start to finish. He works his tail off and he deserves all the success he’s having.”

