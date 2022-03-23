Win Stuff
2 burglary suspects arrested, 1 suspect sought in Jones Co.

Photo, L to R: Timmie Davis, 31, and Brandon Fitzgerald, 29.
Photo, L to R: Timmie Davis, 31, and Brandon Fitzgerald, 29.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two burglary suspects are in custody and a third suspect is being sought by Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators.

JCSD deputies responded to a reported burglary at a home on Rainey Road on Tuesday. The victim reported a Conex storage unit was broken into, and a four-wheeler was stolen.

According to the JCSD, Timmie “TJ” Davis, 31, of Sumrall, and Brandon Fitzgerald, 29, of Seminary, were arrested later that day by Covington County Sheriff’s Department deputies.

JCSD investigators are seeking Brett Sanford as a third suspect in the burglary.

“We greatly appreciate the efforts of the Covington County Sheriff’s Department in locating and taking the two burglary suspects into custody,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “The third suspect is known to us now, and if he has any sense at all, he will turn himself in to us promptly.”

Davis and Fitzgerald are incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

All of the stolen items were recovered by the Covington County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

