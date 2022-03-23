03/23 Ryan’s “More Calm” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Much better weather news today as the storm pushes east and drier air rushes in! Yesterday our cloudy skies heralded storms for the afternoon, but today our cloudy skies will only linger for a few hours before clearing nicely. That means despite our grey start, expect nothing but clear, sunny skies later this afternoon. We’ll see a touch of cloud cover tomorrow, but by and large we won’t see many clouds in the sky until nearly the middle of next week. Even then it takes another day or so for rain chances to start going up, rising to a very generous 20% by Wednesday.

Overall, we certainly earned this long, beautiful, and boring period after yesterday’s stormy weather, and I hope every gets the opportunity to enjoy it.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.