Suspect charged with arson after hundreds of acres burn in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 25-year-old man has been arrested and is charged with arson in connection to two wildfires that burned hundreds of acres in Jackson County.

Michael Dale Dearman Jr. was booked into Jackson County Adult Detention Center early Tuesday on an arson charge with a bond of $50,000. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell confirms that the charge is connected to the Vancleave wildfires.

According to Ezell, deputies and U.S. Forestry law enforcement officers responded to the Larue Road/Scarborough Road area in the Latimer community in response to the fires, which appeared to be purposefully set. After receiving many tips and collecting evidence, authorities arrested Dearman.

Crews worked throughout the night Sunday and all day Monday containing the blaze, which spread across nearly 800 acres between Old Biloxi Road and Joe Batt Road in the Vancleave area. Officials said late Monday night that the fire is now more than 90 percent contained.

While crews were fighting that fire, the U.S. Forestry Service helicopter spotted another blaze just over 10 miles away near Hunt Road and Big Burn Road. According to authorities, this fire covered nearly 400 acres. At last check, it was 50 percent contained.

The acreage that burned includes privately-owned land, as well as federal property in the DeSoto National Forest.

The fire on Old Biloxi Road claimed four non-residential buildings but no homes were lost. Portions of the road were closed for several hours and many homes were evacuated before residents were eventually allowed to return.

Missy Billingsley, who recently moved to the area, said she saw the smoke before heading out to run errands but did not expect things to escalate.

“We are going to go to lunch. We went to McDonald’s with my parents, and we started heading back. Then we saw a huge plume of smoke and thought that is not really normal smoke, I don’t think,” Billingsley said.

Residents had to wait until the smoke cleared to access their homes.

“We got to the Dollar General, which is just a mile down the road from this house, and they said you can’t go any further. I told them you see that top of the hill, that is my house,” she said.

Ashley Campbell, a teacher, was working when she received the news.

“They approached me and asked if I had spoken to my family. If I had heard what’s going on and, of course, that is pretty scary on its own,” Campbell said.

The backyard of her house was on fire. She said her husband along with firefighters were spraying water to stop the flames.

“The fire was right in our backyard. They were actually squirting things to keep it from catching fire,” Campbell said.

Billingsley made her way through a back road to access her home. She then proceeded to hand out water to emergency workers.

“I said, why don’t we just go out there and see if they need it. We drove down to see where the firemen were, and we just took them a couple of waters. The police took a couple of waters, the firemen had their waters,” Billingsley said.

Evacuations were lifted after a couple of hours. Billingsley said she is happy everyone is safe.

“Material things can be replaced. The house, even though it is new to us, can be replaced. The dogs we were worried about because they are her heart,” She noted.

The U.S. Forestry Service said Monday night that they will be conducting an extensive investigation into the fire that includes many factors, including how the fire started.

