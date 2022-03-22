Severe weather watches, warnings in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the possible risk of strong winds, hail and tornadoes.

According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, active warnings and watches in the Pine Belt include:

Warnings

Tornado Warnings:

Pearl River County until around 8:30 p.m.

Wayne County until around 6:45 p.m.

Clarke County until around 6:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Warnings:

Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale and Neshoba counties until 10 p.m.

Covington, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Simpson and Smith counties until around 7 p.m.

Jasper, Newton, Scott and Smith counties until around 8:15 p.m.

Watches

Tornado Watches:

Clarke, Clay, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lowndes, Marion, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Scott, Simpson, Smith and Winston counties until around 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.