Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Severe weather watches, warnings in the Pine Belt

First Alert Weather Alert Day
First Alert Weather Alert Day(First Alert Weather Alert Day)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the possible risk of strong winds, hail and tornadoes.

According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, active warnings and watches in the Pine Belt include:

Warnings

Tornado Warnings:

  • Pearl River County until around 8:30 p.m.
  • Wayne County until around 6:45 p.m.
  • Clarke County until around 6:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Warnings:

  • Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Lauderdale and Neshoba counties until 10 p.m.
  • Covington, Jefferson Davis, Lawrence, Simpson and Smith counties until around 7 p.m.
  • Jasper, Newton, Scott and Smith counties until around 8:15 p.m.

Watches

Tornado Watches:

  • Clarke, Clay, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Kemper, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lowndes, Marion, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Scott, Simpson, Smith and Winston counties until around 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

WDAM will continue to update the list as more closures and dismissals are announced.
LIST: School closures, early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
First responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s...
Body of Wayne Co. drowning victim recovered
Charlie Trudeau, 30, of Sandersville.
Wanted man captured after foot chase in Jones Co.
Security camera image of the robbery suspect who held up the Rapid Express convenience store on...
JCSD seeking armed robbery suspect
03/22 Ryan’s “Moderate Risk” Tuesday Morning Forecast
03/22 Ryan’s “Moderate Risk” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Latest News

Nearly 90 peopled took shelter from severe weather at the Jones County 361 Safe Room Tuesday.
Nearly 90 residents take shelter at Jones 361 Safe Room
Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker says for residents to pay attention to media outlets for weather...
Pine Belt braces for severe weather
Pine Belt braces for severe weather
Pine Belt braces for severe weather
Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites.
LIST: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt