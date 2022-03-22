Win Stuff
Pine Belt braces for severe weather

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker says it is important to make proactive decisions.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With severe weather underway in the Pine Belt, it is important for residents to take weather precautions.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker says with the Pine Belt community experiencing severe weather and tornadoes in the past, it is important to make proactive decisions.

Barker also says he strongly encourages residents to stay off the road as the storm rolls through the area.

“We’re no stranger to these types of events,” said Barker. “We know we had a tornado in 2013 and 2017, and we know how destructive those were. But, I just encourage people to take care of themselves. Find a safe place at their home, at their work or go to the shelter. Check on their neighbors ahead of time and once we know the full scale of this after the event, we’ll know next steps.”

Barker says for residents to pay attention to media outlets for weather updates throughout the evening.

