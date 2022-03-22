LIST: Sandbag fill-up locations, storm shelters in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - There are a few fill-up locations available for sandbags and storm shelters in the Pine Belt.

The following locations will be offering self-serve sand fill-up sites. Times may vary at certain locations.

City of Hattiesburg Sandbags are available at Fire Station #1, at 810 North Main Street, and the Emergency Management District, at 4080 US Highway 11.

Town of Sumrall Sand is located behind city hall, and Sandbags will be located at the back door of the city hall.



Sand and bags will be provided for public use. Digging equipment may not be available, so be sure to bring your own shovel.

Here is a list of storm shelters that have announced they will be open on Tuesday.

The Jones County 361 Saferoom, at 1425 Ellisville Boulevard in Laurel, will open at 10 a.m.

Forrest County Emergency Management will open the Forrest County 361 shelter, at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg, at 10 a.m.

The Lamar County Shelter, at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis, will be open at 10 a.m.

The Improve Baptist Church, at 2979 Highway 44 in Columbia, is open as a severe weather shelter.

The courtroom at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, located at 613 Court Street in Waynesboro, will open as a safer place to go for residence today at 2 p.m.

This list will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

