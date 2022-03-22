LIST: Business closures ahead of severe weather

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the risk of severe weather approaches the area, some Pine Belt businesses are announcing closures ahead of its arrival on Tuesday.

Below is a list of a few businesses that have declared they will be closed:

Amick Farms The third shift at the processing plant has been canceled for tonight. All shifts will report in the morning.

Bay Springs City Hall - closed

Columbia City Hall - closed

Hattiesburg city offices - closed

Hattiesburg Eye Clinic The main clinic will close at 1 p.m. They will close at 12 p.m. at the following locations: Columbia clinic on Broad Street, Laurel Walmart Supercenter clinic, Hattiesburg Walmart Supercenter clinic on Highway 98, and Oak Grove clinic.

Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources Day programs will be closed Tuesday. If you need assistance, call the office in your county. In case of emergency, call 911.

Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc. (SeMRHI) All clinics and offices will be closed on Tuesday.



WDAM will continue to update news on any upcoming business closures as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.