LIST: Business closures ahead of severe weather

A closed sign.
A closed sign.(WLUC)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As the risk of severe weather approaches the area, some Pine Belt businesses are announcing closures ahead of its arrival on Tuesday.

Below is a list of a few businesses that have declared they will be closed:

  • Amick Farms
    • The third shift at the processing plant has been canceled for tonight.
    • All shifts will report in the morning.
  • Bay Springs City Hall - closed
  • Columbia City Hall - closed
  • Hattiesburg city offices - closed
  • Hattiesburg Eye Clinic
    • The main clinic will close at 1 p.m.
    • They will close at 12 p.m. at the following locations:
      • Columbia clinic on Broad Street,
      • Laurel Walmart Supercenter clinic,
      • Hattiesburg Walmart Supercenter clinic on Highway 98, and
      • Oak Grove clinic.
  • Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources
    • Day programs will be closed Tuesday.
      • If you need assistance, call the office in your county.
      • In case of emergency, call 911.
  • Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative, Inc. (SeMRHI)
    • All clinics and offices will be closed on Tuesday.

WDAM will continue to update news on any upcoming business closures as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

