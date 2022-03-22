Forrest County Sheriff’s Office implements new program for inmates

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new program in its correctional facility to help inmates land a job once they served their time.

This new program called IN2WORK is designed to get inmates transitioned back into the workforce.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims says this program will also allow inmates to get their GED and receive special training.

“It is a program offered through our food service provider Aramark. It’s an 8-week program that trains the inmates in foodservice. In fact, after the 8-week program, they graduate and they get a serve safe certificate which is recognized nationally in all restaurants so we are excited about that,” said Sims.

IN2WORK program instructor, Geraldine Cooper, says there are three segments of the class which include kitchen basics, kitchen management and their serve safe certification.

“They’re excited, I am excited. My goal is that all of them will graduate and will become productive and go back into society and do what they need to do to get themselves back on the right track,” said Cooper.

According to Sims, seven inmates have already signed up for the program.

“That’s a big plus for these folks and to know there are people in the community that are going to try and give them that second chance and help them out is a great thing,” said Sims.

