Corvell Todd takes Southern Miss Track & Field to new heights

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Corvell Todd is still trying to wrap his head around the fact he’s a silver medalist in the Men’s Indoor High Jump.

His jump of 7′6″ at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama not only set the new Southern Miss record but earned Todd a second-place finish - the highest by a male in USM history.

“My teammates definitely showed me a lot of energy when I come to practice, be hyping me up but it kinda still feels unreal to me,” Todd said.

But his Southern Miss coaches saw it coming from the moment they recruited Todd from Hinds Community College.

“When I first saw him myself I felt like there was a lot more left to give and I told him that and I said the goal was to find it,” said assistant coach Jamaal Barnes.

“Coach [Jon Stuart] and coach Barnes, both of them push me,” Todd said. “Every day they’re telling me it’s in me. Coach Stu always messing with me talking about, ‘You know the secret, just get over the bar.’ At first I was kinda stressing because I didn’t feel like I was doing my best. And they just told me to stay focused, it’s going to come.”

Maybe Todd’s greatest two motivators - having a goal to reach and someone to chase.

That someone was teammate Eric Richards, the previous USM-record holder in the high jump - and the guy Todd called right after setting the new school record.

“He was the first person I called and he actually told me that day, ‘You finna go 7′6″ today,’” Todd said.

Todd’s introduction to the high jump was actually watching Richards win state in high school. The following season Todd took the state title for Byhalia High.

“Byhalia, it’s a small town,” Todd said. “Nobody’s familiar with it and basically it’s hard to get known there. It brings me a lot of pride to put Byhalia, Mississippi on the map.”

And now he’s putting Southern Miss on the map - named a NCAA First Team All-American for the second straight season.

Of course, Todd wants to reach even greater heights.

“I think the ceiling, we still haven’t touched it yet,” Barnes said. “As a whole, it’s been kind of a fun journey - a nice little ride.”

“It feel good to go 7′6″, be second place but like I said we still got work to do,” Todd said. “National championship’s my next goal so I definitely got a lot more work to do and I’m coming for the national next.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.