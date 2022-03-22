03/22 Ryan’s “Moderate Risk” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today is one of those rare days in weather where pretty much every meteorologist agrees on the forecast. It would be much nicer if that forecast was for sunny skies and calm winds, but that isn’t the case in the Pine Belt this afternoon. We are under a “moderate” risk for severe weather, which puts us under level 4 of 5, a significant threat. The ingredients to bring all forms of severe weather are in place, and the chances are about as high as I’ve seen anytime in my 8+ years of professional meteorology in Mississippi. Today is definitely a day you’ll want to have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings.

It isn’t raining at the moment, but it’ll start within the next few hours and increase throughout the day. Expect nothing but spotty showers for the mid and late morning, though by lunchtime our chance of thunderstorms and severe weather increases. We’ll see a few hours where discreet, supercell storms can form, then the leading edge of the frontal storms moving in. The risk of hail, wind, and tornadoes will be high during this time, so be sure to be in/near your safe place and...once again...have mutliple ways to get warnings today. I cannot stress that enough.

