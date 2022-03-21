Win Stuff
Yazoo City Police: vehicle crashes into home after shooting

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT
YAZOO, Miss. (WLBT) - Yazoo City Police Department is investigating an incident where a vehicle crashed into the living room of a home on March 13.

Captain Richard Brooks with YCPD says officers were dispatched to Prentiss Avenue around 11:40 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Investigators determined that a 1997 Buick Park Avenue was fired upon, which caused the driver to lose control.

The driver then collided with a parked car before driving through a fence and into the living room of a home.

Once at the scene, officers found the vehicle was still running, but the driver had fled the scene. According to authorities, there were at least three people inside the home at the time of the crash. No one inside the home reported injuries to the police.

The individuals in the home told investigators that they heard gunshots prior to the vehicle crashing into their living room.

The owner of the vehicle later notified police that he allowed a friend to use his vehicle at the time of the incident.

Two days later, a neighbor located a bullet hole in their residence and notified police. According to Yazoo City Police Detectives, the bullet appeared to have entered the neighbor’s window, went through a mattress, and lodged into a wall.

The driver of the Buick Park Avenue remains at large and a person of interest.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact Captain Richard Brooks with the Yazoo City Police Department at (662) 746-1131.

