Wanted man captured after foot chase in Jones Co.

Charlie Trudeau, 30, of Sandersville.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on its “most wanted” list after a foot chase.

According to the JCSD, Sgt. Lance Williams and Deputy Reuben Bishop located Charlie Trudeau, 30, of Sandersville, at a home on Bogue Homa Lake Road. Trudeau then reportedly fled on foot.

The JCSD said Trudeau was later captured after a chase through the woods behind the home between Highway 84 East and Bogue Home Lake Road.

Trudeau was wanted on a bench warrant issued by the Jones County Circuit Court judge in relation to charges of felon in possession of a firearm, habitual and failure to keep in touch with an attorney, according to the JCSD. He was also wanted on charges from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.

“Running from law enforcement officers, especially those who are faster than you, is never a good idea,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “You always just go to jail tired after you run from justice.”

Trudeau is incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

