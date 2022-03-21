Win Stuff
Body of Wayne Co. drowning victim recovered

First responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s...
First responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s Food and Fuel on U.S. Highway 84 East.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of the drowned male victim in Wayne County has been recovered.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

According to officials, first responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s Food and Fuel on U.S. Highway 84 East.

Dive teams from Wayne, Jones and Forrest counties along with multiple first responders from various agencies around the area were on hand to assist in the recovery efforts.

Wayne County officials said the man was at the lake fishing.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

