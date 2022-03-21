Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Miss. rookie finishes 2nd in PGA Tour event

Davis Riley
Davis Riley(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi native Davis Riley came up just short of his first career PGA Tour victory this weekend.

Riley made it to a playoff with Sam Burns, who nudged him out to take home the trophy at the 2022 Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

Riley, from Hattiesburg, is still a rookie on the PGA scene and held a lead before just one disastrous hole derailed his performance.

But Riley bounced back in a big way, unrattled by the mistake.

The 25-year-old followed with one of the best shots of the day to help send things into a playoff.

The second place finish earned Riley a $850,200 payout.

Mississippi golf fans should keep an eye on this star in the making who is sure to get even better with age.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Point Baptist Church partnered with three gas stations to bring prices down for an hour...
Local church helps roll back gas prices for an hour
First responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s...
Body of Wayne Co. drowning victim recovered
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies and investigators are seeking a suspect involved in...
JCSD seeking armed robbery suspect
The body of an unknown male was pulled out of the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans,...
Body of unknown male pulled from Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans
Employee dies from injuries after industrial accident in Vicksburg

Latest News

Experts say the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down...
Faked Out: Con artists copycatting social media profiles lure family and friends into scams
In preparation for the pending storm, schools and universities have announced closures and...
LIST: School closures, early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
First responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s...
Body of Wayne Co. drowning victim recovered
Charlie Trudeau, 30, of Sandersville.
Wanted man captured after foot chase in Jones Co.
Robert Jefferson, 26.
Heidelberg man arrested after vehicle crash, combative with medics