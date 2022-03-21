Win Stuff
LIST: School closures, early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat

By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - School districts and universities around the Pine Belt are preparing for incoming severe weather as Tuesday has been declared as a First Alert Weather Day.

A strong weather system is expected to bring some heavy rain and possible tornadoes with strong winds to the area around Tuesday afternoon.

In preparation for the pending storm, schools and universities have announced closures and early dismissals to make sure students and staff are safe.

Below is a list of schools and universities that have announced closures and early dismissals for Tuesday ahead of the severe weather threat:

  • George County School District – Early Dismissal
    • George County Middle and High Schools: 1 p.m.
    • George County Elementary Schools – Bus dismissals: 1:15 p.m.; Car riders: 1 p.m.
  • Greater Expectations Children Learning Center - Closed
  • Jefferson Davis County School District - Moving to virtual learning
  • Jones County School District – Closed
  • Laurel School District – Closed
  • Smith County School District – Closed
  • Wayne County School District - Closed
  • West Jasper School District - Closed
  • Unlimited Dreams Christian Learning Center - Closed

WDAM will continue to update the list as more closures and dismissals are announced.

