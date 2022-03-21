LIST: School closures, early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - School districts and universities around the Pine Belt are preparing for incoming severe weather as Tuesday has been declared as a First Alert Weather Day.

A strong weather system is expected to bring some heavy rain and possible tornadoes with strong winds to the area around Tuesday afternoon.

In preparation for the pending storm, schools and universities have announced closures and early dismissals to make sure students and staff are safe.

Below is a list of schools and universities that have announced closures and early dismissals for Tuesday ahead of the severe weather threat:

George County School District – Early Dismissal George County Middle and High Schools: 1 p.m. George County Elementary Schools – Bus dismissals: 1:15 p.m.; Car riders: 1 p.m.

Greater Expectations Children Learning Center - Closed

Jefferson Davis County School District - Moving to virtual learning

Jones County School District – Closed

Laurel School District – Closed

Smith County School District – Closed

Wayne County School District - Closed

West Jasper School District - Closed

Unlimited Dreams Christian Learning Center - Closed

WDAM will continue to update the list as more closures and dismissals are announced.

