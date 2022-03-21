Lamar County School Board looking for new District D board member

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County School District Board of Trustees is accepting resumes for the District D opening on the board.

The position was vacated in February after representative Matt Mayo accepted a new job in Rankin County.

Applicants must live in District D and have a high school diploma or its equivalent.

To apply, send a resume and letter of interest to board president Jeremy Chance at jchance0898@yahoo.com or to P.O. Box 609, Purvis, MS, 39475.

