Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

JCSD seeking armed robbery suspect

Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies and investigators are seeking a suspect involved in...
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies and investigators are seeking a suspect involved in an armed robbery Sunday evening.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and investigators are seeking an armed suspect who puled off a robbery Sunday evening.

The suspect is being sought for the armed robbery of Rapid Express, 1612 Mississippi 184, in the Powers community.

The suspect is described as a black male, slender in build and about 5 feet, 9 inches, in height.

He was wearing a blue bandanna, long-sleeve shirt, long pants and gloves. He also was brandishing a gun.

The JCSD K-9 Bolo and handler deputy La-Dean Byrd tracked the suspect from behind Rapid Express through the woods to a location on Mississippi 184, where he is believed to have been picked up in a vehicle by an accomplice.

No injuries were reported to the female clerk at Rapid Express, though she was shaken up by the incident, JCSD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jones County Sheriff’'s Department at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-7867 (STOP)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

West Point Baptist Church partnered with three gas stations to bring prices down for an hour...
Local church helps roll back gas prices for an hour
The driver reportedly had to be extricated from the vehicle, which was majorly damaged.
Woman seriously injured in Friday morning wreck
A Waynesboro man, born with a rare disorder, fulfills his dream and becomes trucker for a day.
Pine Belt man with rare illness becomes trucker for a day
Phillips’ bond has been set at $10,000 after making his initial appearance in Jones County...
Waynesboro man charged with enticement of minor, meth possession in Jones Co.
The body of an unknown male was pulled out of the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans,...
Body of unknown male pulled from Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans

Latest News

The Jones College women's basketball team fell 81-74 to Georgia Highlands Collège in the...
Jones County falls, 81-74, in NJCAA semifinal
USM baseball drops final game to FAU
USM baseball drops final game to FAU
10pm Headlines 03/20
10pm Headlines 03/20
Lamar County School District looking to fill vacancy on school board.
Lamar County School Board looking for new District D board member