JCSD seeking armed robbery suspect

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies and investigators are seeking an armed suspect who puled off a robbery Sunday evening.

The suspect is being sought for the armed robbery of Rapid Express, 1612 Mississippi 184, in the Powers community.

The suspect is described as a black male, slender in build and about 5 feet, 9 inches, in height.

He was wearing a blue bandanna, long-sleeve shirt, long pants and gloves. He also was brandishing a gun.

The JCSD K-9 Bolo and handler deputy La-Dean Byrd tracked the suspect from behind Rapid Express through the woods to a location on Mississippi 184, where he is believed to have been picked up in a vehicle by an accomplice.

No injuries were reported to the female clerk at Rapid Express, though she was shaken up by the incident, JCSD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jones County Sheriff’'s Department at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-7867 (STOP)

