Heidelberg man arrested after vehicle crash, combative with medics

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Heidelberg man after he crashed his vehicle on Sunday night then fought with medics in the ambulance.

According to the JCSD, Robert Jefferson, 26, was arrested at the crash scene on Sharon - Sandersville Road and Charged with DUI - first offense, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

JCSD said Jefferson was being treated by EMServ medics in their ambulance when he became combative and started fighting them. No emergency services personnel were reported injured during the incident.

“fighting with the very medical personnel who are trying to help you is very strongly discouraged,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “We won’t tolerate that behavior at all.”

Jefferson is incarcerated in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.