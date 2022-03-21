Hattiesburg golfer finishes 2nd at Valspar

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Davis Riley finished second at the PGA Tour’s Valspar Open, losing on the second playoff hole to the event’s defending champion, Sam Burns.

It was the highest-ever finish for the 25-year-old Tour rookie, who had carried a two-shot lead into the final round after shooting a tournament-record-low round of 62 Saturday.

The Presbyterian Christian School product hurt himself with a triple bogey on the front nine, but stood tall, forcing a playoff with a birdie on the 17th hole.

After splitting the 18th hole, Burns’ birdie on the second playoff hole, the 16th, gave him the title for a second, consecutive season.

