Hattiesburg golfer finishes 2nd at Valspar

Riley finishes 2nd to PGA event’s defending champion in a Sunday playoff
Davis Riley of Hattiesburg finished second at PGA Tour event, Valspar Open (WAVE 3).
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Davis Riley finished second at the PGA Tour’s Valspar Open, losing on the second playoff hole to the event’s defending champion, Sam Burns.

It was the highest-ever finish for the 25-year-old Tour rookie, who had carried a two-shot lead into the final round after shooting a tournament-record-low round of 62 Saturday.

The Presbyterian Christian School product hurt himself with a triple bogey on the front nine, but stood tall, forcing a playoff with a birdie on the 17th hole.

After splitting the 18th hole, Burns’ birdie on the second playoff hole, the 16th, gave him the title for a second, consecutive season.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

