First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday and Tuesday evening for the Pine Belt.

Today will be breezy with SE winds at 10 to 25 mph. Highs will be in the mid-70s under mostly sunny skies. As we head overnight, look for lows in the upper 50s along with a 20 percent chance for an isolated shower.

Tuesday is the day we must be very weather aware. A very strong weather system will approach the area and widespread showers and thunderstorms will likely break especially in the afternoon and early evening. Tornados, damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain or expected.

The severe weather threat will end Tuesday night as the system passes to our east into Alabama.

Make sure your weather radios are working and have fresh batteries. Our website containing training videos on how to use your weather radio plus where to purchase is www.WDAM.com/weatherradio

Make sure to have your severe weather plans in place as well. If you live in a mobile home, make plans to stay with family or friends that have brick homes.

You can also go to a building that is designed to protect you from severe weather. Make sure you check with your county officials to find out where those buildings are located.

The Jones County 361 Saferoom @ 1425 Ellisville Blvd, Laurel, MS 39440 will open at 10 a.m. and remain open until the threat has passed.

Forrest County Emergency Management will open the Forrest County 361 shelter at 946 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg at 10 a.m. It will remain open until the threat of severe weather has passed.

The Lamar County Shelter, located at 105 Central Industrial Row in Purvis, will be open at 10 a.m. on Tuesday in anticipation of severe weather. It will be closed when the threat of severe weather has passed.

The weather will return to normal Wednesday through Sunday and sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s.

