Farm to Table Recipes: Tomato basil soup

8 Mississippi Homegrown tomatoes

6-8 cloves Garlic

1 large Purple Onion, chopped in half (can substitute with white onion if purple onion not available)

3 Bell Peppers (red, yellow or orange variety), chopped or pull apart

16 oz milk (can substitute with coconut milk)

Red Pepper flakes to taste

Big Handful of Basil leaves

Sea Salt & Pepper to taste

Yellow Sriracha to taste

2T Olive oil

Instructions: Place tomatoes, bell pepper, onion and garlic on the pan. Sprinkle with sea salt, pepper and red pepper flakes. Drizzle with olive oil. Make sure tomatoes are coated. Roast at 375 degrees for 45 minutes. Blend roasted vegetables in batches with milk and basil. Add sriracha to taste if desired. Blend to the consistency you prefer. Transfer to pot on the stove. Stir ingredients and simmer on low heat.

