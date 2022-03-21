Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Allergy season is in full swing

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With warmer weather comes more pollen in the air. For most people, pollen can cause chaos for allergy sufferers.

Merit Health Medical physician, Dr. John Nelson, says with allergy season on the rise, some people may confuse their symptoms for COVID. However, Nelson says there is a way to tell between the two.

“The difference between allergies and COVID, you don’t run a fever with allergies, you worry more about COVID when the symptoms are more dramatic. Right now we are on the downside and COVID is not as commonly seen, allergies are much more common in Mississippi,” said Nelson.

According to Nelson, allergy season is at its peak during the March and April months when the weather starts to change and flowers and trees begin to bloom.

“Taking antihistamines, Zyrtec, Claritin and using steroid nasal spray, they all help various people in various ways. There are some other prescription drugs that can help if those over-the-counter ones don’t,” said Nelson.

If allergy medications do not work, Nelson says it is important to pay a visit to an allergist or an ear, nose and throat doctor.

“There are always alternative medicines and ways to treat things and if they don’t respond to routine medications, over the counter or prescription drugs, there are procedures to help chronic complications of allergies and sinusitis,” said Nelson.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

03/22 Ryan’s “Moderate Risk” Tuesday Morning Forecast
03/22 Ryan’s “Moderate Risk” Tuesday Morning Forecast
WDAM will continue to update the list as more closures and dismissals are announced.
LIST: School closures, early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Power companies across the area are recording outages on their websites.
LIST: Power outage maps across the Pine Belt
A closed sign.
LIST: Business closures ahead of severe weather
First responders were called shortly before noon to a lake located in Beat 4 behind Buddy’s...
Body of Wayne Co. drowning victim recovered

Latest News

Nearly 90 peopled took shelter from severe weather at the Jones County 361 Safe Room Tuesday.
Nearly 90 residents take shelter at Jones 361 Safe Room
USM to host the walk for the second time in person.
USM School of Psychology hosting Out of the Darkness Walk
The program will begin May 23 and will end on July 29 and will require 320 hours with no...
FGH accepting applications for 2022 Summer Nurse Extern Program
Senate votes 57 to 40 to stop mask mandate extension for air travel.
U.S. Senate votes to repeal air travel mask mandate extension