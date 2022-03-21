Allergy season is in full swing

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With warmer weather comes more pollen in the air. For most people, pollen can cause chaos for allergy sufferers.

Merit Health Medical physician, Dr. John Nelson, says with allergy season on the rise, some people may confuse their symptoms for COVID. However, Nelson says there is a way to tell between the two.

“The difference between allergies and COVID, you don’t run a fever with allergies, you worry more about COVID when the symptoms are more dramatic. Right now we are on the downside and COVID is not as commonly seen, allergies are much more common in Mississippi,” said Nelson.

According to Nelson, allergy season is at its peak during the March and April months when the weather starts to change and flowers and trees begin to bloom.

“Taking antihistamines, Zyrtec, Claritin and using steroid nasal spray, they all help various people in various ways. There are some other prescription drugs that can help if those over-the-counter ones don’t,” said Nelson.

If allergy medications do not work, Nelson says it is important to pay a visit to an allergist or an ear, nose and throat doctor.

“There are always alternative medicines and ways to treat things and if they don’t respond to routine medications, over the counter or prescription drugs, there are procedures to help chronic complications of allergies and sinusitis,” said Nelson.

