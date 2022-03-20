Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Vyzen holds cookout, wellness fair Saturday

Vyzen hosted a community cookout/wellness fair Saturday at Eastside Park.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local non-profit organization held a community cookout and wellness fair Saturday.

Vyzen, which mentors to young men, held the event at Eastside Park in Hattiesburg Saturday afternoon.

Several booths were set up, including representatives with the NAACP, health care services and the Mississippi Rising Coalition.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The driver reportedly had to be extricated from the vehicle, which was majorly damaged.
Woman seriously injured in Friday morning wreck
A Waynesboro man, born with a rare disorder, fulfills his dream and becomes trucker for a day.
Pine Belt man with rare illness becomes trucker for a day
Phillips’ bond has been set at $10,000 after making his initial appearance in Jones County...
Waynesboro man charged with enticement of minor, meth possession in Jones Co.
West Point Baptist Church partnered with three gas stations to bring prices down for an hour...
Local church helps roll back gas prices for an hour
Eddie Williams, 29, of Hattiesburg.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for Friday morning shooting in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Hattiesburg markets art
Hattiesburg markets art
USM tops FAU, 6-4
USM claims series with 6-4 win over FAU
Community cookout cooks
Community cookout cooks
Kenny Payne
Laurel native Kenny Payne named Louisville men’s basketball coach