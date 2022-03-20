Vyzen holds cookout, wellness fair Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A local non-profit organization held a community cookout and wellness fair Saturday.

Vyzen, which mentors to young men, held the event at Eastside Park in Hattiesburg Saturday afternoon.

Several booths were set up, including representatives with the NAACP, health care services and the Mississippi Rising Coalition.

