USM claims series with 6-4 win over FAU

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The University of Southern MIssissippi scored runs in each of the last three innings to overcome a three-run deficit and top Florida Atlantic University 6-4 Saturday at Pete Taylor Park.

The win, USM’s third in a row, clinched the Conference USA-opening series for the Golden Eagles (13-6), who had rallied for a 9-7, walk-off win Friday night.

The first four innings Saturday proved to be a pitchers’ duel between FAU starter Tibur Rivero and USM’s HUnter Riggins.

USM finally broke the scoreless contest on a solo home run to right field by Reece Ewing, who collected his team-best fifth homer of the year.

Riggins, who had worked out of trouble in each of the first four innings, gave up a lead-off single and hit a batter before Nolan Schanuel deposited his sixth home run of the season over the fence in right-center field in the fifth inning to give the Owls a 3-1 lead.

Riggins gave up another run in the sixth inning to finish Saturday’s outing allowing four runs on six hits over 5 2/3 with nine strikeouts and two walks.

Down 4-1, the Golden Eagles began their comeback with two runs in the sixth inning.

Rodrigo Montenegro walked to open the inning and moved to second on a single by his brother, Gabe Montenegro.

Dustin Dickerson’s RBI single drove in one run and Christopher’s Sargent’s grounder cut USM’s gap to 4-3.

Rivero, who was lifted after Montenegro’s single, allowed three runs on four hits with a walk and a strikeout over five-plus innings.

The Golden Eagles took the lead with two runs in the seventh inning.

Will McGillis reached on error to open the inning before Carson Paetow singled and both runners moved up a base on a bunt.

Gabe Montenegro’s RBI-groundout tied the game before the go-ahead run crossed the pate on a wild pitch.

A hit batter and three walks combined for another USM run in the eighth inning.

USM reliever Landon Harper (1-1) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings with a walk and three strikeouts, while Garrett Ramsey got the final two outs to pick up his second save of the season.

The Golden Eagles pitching staff stuck out 14 Owls Saturday. USM’s relievers inherited six baserunners with just one scoring.

Paetow led the six-hit USM attack with two singles.

FAU reliever Evan Waterbor (1-1), the second of five Owl pitchers, gave up two unearned runs on two hits with two walks over 1 2/3 innings to suffer the loss.

