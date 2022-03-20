Win Stuff
Pine Belt could see severe weather Tuesday

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson said relatively mild days and nights could sandwich potentially violent weather Tuesday.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone.

It is going to be mostly clear in the Pine Belt Saturday night/Sunday morning, with low temperatures in the upper-30s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected on Sunday, with highs in the mid-to-upper-70s and lows in the mid-40s by Monday morning.

Expect increasing clouds on Monday, with high temperatures in the upper-70s. It also will be very breezy, with southeast winds at 10 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

Monday night will be warmer, with lows in the lower-60s.

Tuesday and Tuesday evening there are very good chances for showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms are expected to be severe, with everything on the table at this point: tornados, damaging winds, large hail and heavy rain.

Please keep up with future forecasts and updates on this developing situation.

After that system moves east of the Pine Belt, expect partly cloudy skies for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be around 70 degrees and lows will be in the upper-40s.

By Friday look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper-60s and lows in the 40s.

Saturday appears sunny, with highs in the lower-70s and lows in the mid-40s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

