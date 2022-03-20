Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Petal refinances bonds, set to save $300K

The City of Petal calculates it will save some $300,00 over a 10-year period by refinancing a water/sewer bond issue.
By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Board of Aldermen recently approved the refinancing of water and sewer bonds, resulting in a savings of nearly $300,000 by 2032.

The city will be saving approximately $27,000 a year, but according to Petal Mayor Tony Ducker, the board was originally expecting only $18,000 annually.

“Due to the day that it actually closed and us selling the old bond and getting it paid off, it’s actually going to be closer to $27,000,” Ducker said. “So it’s good news.

“A lot of times it would have worked the other way, but anytime we can stretch a dollar, then we can start having conversations about maybe lowering those bills and making it less expensive for folks to live here in town.”

The refinancing could result in a decrease in water bills up to 50 cents per month for each resident.

“If I can just give residents back one dollar, that translates into $50,000 back out in private hands and then they spend it at the retailers that are starting to pop up all over town right now,” said Ducker.

The bonds are scheduled to be paid off by 2032.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

West Point Baptist Church partnered with three gas stations to bring prices down for an hour...
Local church helps roll back gas prices for an hour
The driver reportedly had to be extricated from the vehicle, which was majorly damaged.
Woman seriously injured in Friday morning wreck
A Waynesboro man, born with a rare disorder, fulfills his dream and becomes trucker for a day.
Pine Belt man with rare illness becomes trucker for a day
Phillips’ bond has been set at $10,000 after making his initial appearance in Jones County...
Waynesboro man charged with enticement of minor, meth possession in Jones Co.
The body of an unknown male was pulled out of the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans,...
Body of unknown male pulled from Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans

Latest News

Lamar County School District looking to fill vacancy on school board.
Lamar County School Board looking for new District D board member
West Point Baptist Church partnered with three gas stations to bring prices down for an hour...
Local church helps roll back gas prices for an hour
Hattiesburg holds first spring art market.
Hattiesburg hosts its 1st spring art market
Irish Italian Festival returns after two years cancelled by COVID.
Irish Italian Festival returns Saturday