Petal refinances bonds, set to save $300K

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Board of Aldermen recently approved the refinancing of water and sewer bonds, resulting in a savings of nearly $300,000 by 2032.

The city will be saving approximately $27,000 a year, but according to Petal Mayor Tony Ducker, the board was originally expecting only $18,000 annually.

“Due to the day that it actually closed and us selling the old bond and getting it paid off, it’s actually going to be closer to $27,000,” Ducker said. “So it’s good news.

“A lot of times it would have worked the other way, but anytime we can stretch a dollar, then we can start having conversations about maybe lowering those bills and making it less expensive for folks to live here in town.”

The refinancing could result in a decrease in water bills up to 50 cents per month for each resident.

“If I can just give residents back one dollar, that translates into $50,000 back out in private hands and then they spend it at the retailers that are starting to pop up all over town right now,” said Ducker.

The bonds are scheduled to be paid off by 2032.

