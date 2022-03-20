Local church helps roll back gas prices for an hour

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Remember the days of gas being less than three dollars a gallon?

Such was not a thing of the past Saturday, at least for an hour or so.

West Point Baptist Church of Hattiesburg partnered with three local gas stations to take a dollar off each gallon of gas between noon and 1 p. m.

Drivers flocked to the gas stations in big groups, hoping to get gas at $2.99 a gallon.

“Pastor Cathy was aware of the rising gas prices as well as inflation, and he wanted to make a difference make an impact, and one of the ways we sought to do that was to roll back the gas prices,” said Jamieson Magee, a member of West Point Baptist Church. “We partnered with three local gas stations to see how we could do that and to bring some needed relief at the pumps.”

Though some were waiting a while to get a full tank, all were willing to sacrifice a little bit of time for a big discount.

“People just feel like they’re getting a breathe of fresh air,” said Hattiesburg resident Frederick Chestnut. “We just thank God for the community and we thank God for this organization that gives back to the community.”

Though nothing is currently scheduled, the church hopes to do more events like this in the future.

“We understand that it is a little bit of relief at the pump, but even more than that, we set out to really be the hands and feet of Jesus,” said Magee. “To see people share their story and see that we made an impact? Man that makes us proud.”

