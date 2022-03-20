FIRST ALERT: Monday will be sunny but a Severe Weather Outbreak Likely on Tuesday.

This evening will be nice with clear skies and temps falling into the 50s. Overnight Lows will be in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be bright and mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY: A severe weather outbreak is likely on Tuesday across the entire southeast. The set-up that we are looking at is quite potent and most the of the parameters have decent values. Models are showing two rounds of storms. The first would be in the afternoon hours, bringing the threat of supercells that could produce a few Strong, Long-Track Tornadoes. The 2nd Round will move though during the evening as a squall line will the move through the area, bringing the threat of Damaging Winds & a Few Tornadoes. The main timeline will be between 11am – 9pm. Be sure to stay tuned for updates.

Wednesday and Thursday will be much nicer with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday as highs warm up into the low 70s.

This weekend will be great for any outdoor plans with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

