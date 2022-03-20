Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Monday will be sunny but a Severe Weather Outbreak Likely on Tuesday.

Patrick's Sunday PM Forecast 3/20
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be nice with clear skies and temps falling into the 50s. Overnight Lows will be in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow will be bright and mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY: A severe weather outbreak is likely on Tuesday across the entire southeast. The set-up that we are looking at is quite potent and most the of the parameters have decent values. Models are showing two rounds of storms. The first would be in the afternoon hours, bringing the threat of supercells that could produce a few Strong, Long-Track Tornadoes. The 2nd Round will move though during the evening as a squall line will the move through the area, bringing the threat of Damaging Winds & a Few Tornadoes. The main timeline will be between 11am – 9pm. Be sure to stay tuned for updates.

Wednesday and Thursday will be much nicer with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday as highs warm up into the low 70s.

This weekend will be great for any outdoor plans with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

West Point Baptist Church partnered with three gas stations to bring prices down for an hour...
Local church helps roll back gas prices for an hour
The driver reportedly had to be extricated from the vehicle, which was majorly damaged.
Woman seriously injured in Friday morning wreck
A Waynesboro man, born with a rare disorder, fulfills his dream and becomes trucker for a day.
Pine Belt man with rare illness becomes trucker for a day
Phillips’ bond has been set at $10,000 after making his initial appearance in Jones County...
Waynesboro man charged with enticement of minor, meth possession in Jones Co.
The body of an unknown male was pulled out of the Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans,...
Body of unknown male pulled from Mississippi River near downtown New Orleans

Latest News

Patrick's Sunday PM Forecast 3/20
Patrick's Sunday PM Forecast 3/20
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson said Tuesday could offer an ugly weather day in the midst of an otherwise...
Pine Belt could see severe weather Tuesday
WDAM 7's Rex Thompson said Tuesday could offer an ugly weather day in the midst of an otherwise...
First Alert Weather forecast (03-20-2022)
WDAM 7 First Alert Weather forecast
Sunny, clear skies expected this weekend in the Pine Belt