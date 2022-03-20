Employee dies from injuries after industrial accident in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An employee died from his injuries after an industrial accident in Vicksburg on Sunday.

Vicksburg police say the accident happened at Riverside Stoneyard around 8:45 a.m. According to officers, there has been no word on the victim’s identity or how the accident occurred.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.