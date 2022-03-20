Win Stuff
Employee dies from injuries after industrial accident in Vicksburg

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An employee died from his injuries after an industrial accident in Vicksburg on Sunday.

Vicksburg police say the accident happened at Riverside Stoneyard around 8:45 a.m. According to officers, there has been no word on the victim’s identity or how the accident occurred.

This is an ongoing investigation.

