Bullpen falters late, USM drops 7-3 decision to FAU in C-USA series finale

Florida Atlantic University scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning to rally for a 7-3 Conference USA victory over the University of Southern Mississippi Sunday afternoon at Pete Taylor Park.

The Owls (14-7, 1-2 C-USA) snapped a three-game skid to salvage the final game of the series. The Golden Eagles (13-7, 2-1) had a three-game winning streak snapped,

“We are 2-3 on Sundays,” USM coach Scott Berry said. “We need to learn how to win there. More importantly, we have had two opportunities on Sundays now to sweep (the) series and we just haven’t gotten the job done outside of opening weekend against North Alabama.

”Going into the series we knew we had a good team to face with FAU. We knew they weren’t going away after two losses. The intensity you have to bring on Sunday just wasn’t there (Sunday).”

With USM leading 2-1 in the eighth, the Owls scored five times on seven hits.

Dylan Goldstein started the inning with a double and scored on a single by Gabriel Rincones, Jr. to tie the game.

Nolan Schanuel then collected his fourth hit of the day, and one out later, Shane Loden gave the Owls the lead with a single.

Pinch hitter Shane Magrann knocked in two more runs with a double to right field and Armando Albert’s RBI-single capped the rally.

USM had jumped out to an early lead on Carson Paetow’s third home run of the season, a solo homer to right field, for a 1-0 lead.

After FAU tied the game on Loden’s double in the fourth inning, Will McGillis untied it leading off the bottom of the inning with his third homer of the year.

Golden Eagle starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep kept the Owls in check for 5 2/3 innings, as he gave up just one run on five hits with a walk while tying his season-high strikeout total with 11.

Seven USM pitchers combined to fan 19 FAU batters and tie a school record, equaling the total established against Loyola College/New Orleans in 1949 and matched against Northwestern State University last season.

Ben Ethridge (1-3), the first reliever out of the bullpen, suffered the loss after being charged with two runs on two hits over 1 1/3 innings. He struck out four

.FAU scored their final run via a sacrifice fly by Caleb Pendleton in the ninth.

Jacob Josey (2-2) threw the final 6 1/3 innings for the Owls to pick up the victory. He allowed two runs on five hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

The Golden Eagles return to action for the first of four consecutive road games, as they are scheduled to travel to meet the University of New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Maestri Field.

