Jones College women’s basketball advances to Final Four for 1st time

LUBBOCK, Texas (WDAM) - Jones College women’s basketball team advanced into uncharted territory Saturday afternoon at the Rip Griffin Center.

South Jones High School product Jordan Clark hit clutch shots down the stretch in both regulation and overtime as the Lady Bobcats outlasted Eastern Florida State College, 64-62, in overtime in the quarterfinals of the National Junior College Athletic Association’s national championship tournament.

Jones (24-7), which won its ninth consecutive postseason game, moved into the national semifinals for the first time in program history.

The Lady Bobcats will meet at 6 p.m. Sunday the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between top-seeded Trinity Valley Community and third-seeded Georgia Highlands College.

Clark hit a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in regulation Saturday to tie the score 55-55 and send the game into overtime.

Her jump shot with 1 minute, 3 seconds, left in the extra period put the Lady Bobcats ahead for good, and Meloney Thames hit a foul shot with 14 seconds to play for Jones’ final point.

Kaitlyn Sanders’ go-ahead, 3-point attempt missed with 9 seconds to play and JC forward Sakyia White hauled in the game’s final rebound to secure Jones’ win with 4 seconds left.

Jones held Eastern Florida to three points and no field goals in the final 2:26 of the game.

White posted her third, consecutive double-double at the NJCAA tourney with 16 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, while Thames scored 15 points and handed out five assists.

Clark scored 14 points and Arianna Patton added seven.

Rapuluchi Ngorka dominated inside for the Lady Titans (28-4), scoring 21 points and grabbing 26 rebounds. Sanders added 14 points, five rebounds and five assists.

