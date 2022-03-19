Hattiesburg hosts its 1st spring art market

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation partnered with Downtown Hattiesburg to bring the city its first art market of the spring.

This event hoped to engage locals and visitors to take part in Hattiesburg’s creative economy while celebrating the local artists.

Many different artists filled the parking lot of the Community Arts building in downtown Hattiesburg, hoping to sell their crafts to attendees.

The market also had live music being performed.

The city will continue the art markets as the year goes on.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.