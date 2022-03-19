Danny Lynch’s walk-off homer lifts USM past FAU

Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Third baseman Danny Lynch belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to break a deadlocked score and lift Southern Miss to a 9-7 Conference USA opening victory over Florida Atlantic Friday evening at Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field.

The Golden Eagles improved to 12-6 on the season as they enjoyed their second walk-off victory this season and 22nd overall since the start of the 2017 campaign.

Southern Miss, though, did not start the game like they wanted as FAU jumped on starter Tanner Hall for two first-inning runs on run scoring singles from Gabriel Rincones and Steven Loden, while Nolan Schanuel added a solo homer, his fourth, in the third to make the score 3-0 early.

“It wasn’t the start that we wanted or expected in all honesty,” said Southern Miss coach Scott Berry. “I couldn’t be more proud of our guys in how they just fought and competed all the way to the end. Even in the ninth inning, when (Florida Atlantic) gets the two spot and tied that thing back up. A lesser team folds up and packs it in, but not this club.”

A five-run third, the largest scoring inning for the Golden Eagles this season, put the home squad back in the lead. With one out, Dustin Dickson and Reece Ewing collected back-to-back singles before Christopher Sargent registered a sacrifice fly to put Southern Miss on the board. Slade Wilks then double to right to put runners at second and third before Lynch was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Will McGillis then lifted a Hunter Cooley offering to shallow left field at the foul line that could not be caught by left fielder Dylan Goldstein and scooted away from the player, allowing three runs to score. McGillis scored one batter later on a grounder to the first baseman that was misplayed to make the score 5-3.

The Owls (13-6) knotted the score at 5-5 off of starter Tanner Hall with a two-out, two-run double from Tyler Kelder in the sixth. Hall finished with 5 1/3 innings and allowed five runs on six hits with a walk and 10 strikeouts.

Southern Miss retook the advantage with a couple of runs in the seventh. With runners at second and third and two outs, Carson Paetow hit an infield single to second and the subsequent throw to retire him got away from the FAU first baseman and allowed the second run to score.

Back-to-back RBI doubles from pinch hitter Shane Magrann and Gabriel Rinconnes, Jr., retied the score in the ninth. Garrett Ramsey came in to get a strikeout for the final out in the frame.

In the game-winning inning, Sargent led off the frame with a single. After a strikeout, Lynch blasted a 1-0 pitch from Dante Visconti over the right field wall for his second homer of the season.

Ramsey registered the victory to improve to 2-0, while Visconti allowed two runs over 1 1/3 innings on two hits and a a strikeout to suffer the loss and fall to 1-1.

The series resumes with a 2 p.m., contest Saturday.

