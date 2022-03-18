Woman seriously injured in Friday morning wreck

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman suffered serious injuries in a wreck on Friday morning on Old Highway 15.

According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, the single-car wreck happened shortly after 10 a.m.

The driver, an adult woman, reportedly struck a culvert before hitting a tree.

Glade, Powers, Johnson and Ovett volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, as well as the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and EMServ Ambulance Service.

The driver reportedly had to be extricated from the vehicle, which was majorly damaged.

According to JCSD, the woman suffered serious injuries and had to be taken by EMServ Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.