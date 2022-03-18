Waynesboro man charged with enticement of minor, meth possession in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Waynesboro was arrested in Jones County close to midnight Thursday after a parent’s complaint of a minor receiving text messages of a sexual nature.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, James Phillips, 45, was arrested at Bogue Homa Lake after he texted a 16-year-old boy to arrange to meet him in the men’s restroom at the lake for sexual purposes.

JCSD says the explicit text message was one of several that Phillips is alleged to have sent.

“The allegation of enticement of a child for sexual purposes is one of a very serious nature,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “Following a parent’s report of the text message that were received, we moved quickly to apprehend James Phillips and charge him.”

Phillips is charged with enticement of a child for sexual purposes and possession of a controlled substance – meth.

The sheriff’s department says Phillips’ bond has been set at $10,000 after making his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court Friday afternoon.

