Tips needed after equipment stolen from Evelyn Gandy Pkwy construction site

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department and the Perry County Sheriff’s Department are asking the public for tips after equipment was stolen from a construction site off Evelyn Gandy Parkway in February.

According to Metro Crime Stoppers, alleged criminals stole an Allman NL5000 Tower Light Generator.

The stolen equipment was last seen on Feb. 24, 2022, but police say the stolen property was then spotted in Perry County.

“(The) stolen property was last seen in Perry County where it was sold to an individual who may not be aware that is it stolen property,” says PPD Det. Sammy Ray. “This is serious. Criminals can’t just walk off with these expensive lights. Turn them in, get paid. Use the extra money for gas.”

If anyone has information on the stolen equipment, you can place an anonymous tip at Metro Crime Stoppers by calling (601) 582-STOP (7867) or P3 Tips online.

