UPDATE: Suspect arrested for Friday morning shooting in Hattiesburg

Eddie Williams, 29, of Hattiesburg.
Eddie Williams, 29, of Hattiesburg.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and Mississippi Department of Corrections arrested a suspect from a morning shooting in the Hub City.

Eddie Williams, 29, of Hattiesburg, was arrested at a home on South Chancellor without incident, in connection to a domestic-related shooting that occurred in the 1800 block of Country Club Road.

According to HPD, Williams has been charged with one count of aggravated assault, and he will be booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

HPD said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Country Club Road just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a man was injured during the shooting.

The individual was transported from the scene to a local hospital.

UPDATE ARREST: On Friday, March 18, 2022, Hattiesburg Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and...

Posted by Hattiesburg Police Department (Official) on Friday, March 18, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

