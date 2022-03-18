Win Stuff
Sunny, clear skies expected this weekend in the Pine Belt

First Alert Weather - WDAM 7 - Rex - 03/18
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - It is going to be mostly clear in the Pine Belt overnight with lows in the mid-40s.

For Saturday, you can expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Mostly clear skies are expected Saturday night with lows in the upper 30s.

Sunny skies are expected again on Sunday with highs in the lower to mid-70s. Mostly clear skies are expected Sunday night with lows in the mid-40s. As we head into Monday look for mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s.

We are expecting cloudy skies to return Monday night with lows in the upper 50s.

By Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop. Some of those storms could be severe. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s. The chance for rain is 80 percent.

For Tuesday night, more showers and thunderstorms are expected with lows in the lower 60s. The chance for rain is 80 percent.

For Wednesday, there is a 40 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the morning. Wednesday afternoon should be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

Mostly sunny skies are expected to return for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 60s on Thursday and in the lower 70s on Friday. Lows are expected to be in the 40s.

