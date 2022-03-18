Win Stuff
Ole Miss women fall in first round of NCAA Tournament

(WTOK Sports)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A resurgent season for the Ole Miss women’s basketball squad is over in the NCAA Tournament.

The Rebels lost their first round matchup with South Dakota, 75-61.

It marked the Rebels’ first tournament appearance since 2007. The team went 23-7 under coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, who just two years ago had the team at 7-23 with no conference wins.

After a WNIT appearance last year, the Rebs secured a spot in the big dance as a 7 seed.

But South Dakota proved to be too much on Friday afternoon, despite a 23-point performance off the bench for Angel Baker.

The Rebels will hope to build upon a successful season in 2022-23 despite the impending exit of several seniors.

