North Lamar ‘boil-water’ notice lifted

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil-water notice has been lifted for about 100 customers of the the North Lamar Water Association.

The notice had been issued Wednesday.

The boil-water had affected those who live from the Lincoln Road/Lamar Boulevard intersection to the Lincoln Road/Oak Grove Road intersection, including all adjacent roads.

Those living on Oak Grove Road and Lamar Boulevard were not affected.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.