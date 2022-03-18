North Lamar ‘boil-water’ notice lifted
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil-water notice has been lifted for about 100 customers of the the North Lamar Water Association.
The notice had been issued Wednesday.
The boil-water had affected those who live from the Lincoln Road/Lamar Boulevard intersection to the Lincoln Road/Oak Grove Road intersection, including all adjacent roads.
Those living on Oak Grove Road and Lamar Boulevard were not affected.
