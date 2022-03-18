Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

North Lamar ‘boil-water’ notice lifted

A "boil-water" notice issued for about 100 customers of the North Lamar Water Association was...
A "boil-water" notice issued for about 100 customers of the North Lamar Water Association was lifted Friday afternoon.(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil-water notice has been lifted for about 100 customers of the the North Lamar Water Association.

The notice had been issued Wednesday.

The boil-water had affected those who live from the Lincoln Road/Lamar Boulevard intersection to the Lincoln Road/Oak Grove Road intersection, including all adjacent roads.

Those living on Oak Grove Road and Lamar Boulevard were not affected.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Eddie Williams, 29, of Hattiesburg.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for Friday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
Gov. Reeves vetoes first bill of the 2022 legislative session
Phillips’ bond has been set at $10,000 after making his initial appearance in Jones County...
Waynesboro man charged with enticement of minor, meth possession in Jones Co.
The driver reportedly had to be extricated from the vehicle, which was majorly damaged.
Woman seriously injured in Friday morning wreck
More than 4,000 folks turn the stiles at the Hattiesburg Zoo Thursday.
Hattiesburg Zoo breaks single-day record

Latest News

Danny Lynch (26) and Will McGillis (6)
Danny Lynch’s walk-off homer lifts USM past FAU
Danny Lynch (26) and Will McGillis (6)
Danny Lynch's walk-off homer lifts USM past FAU
6pm Headlines 3/18
6pm Headlines 3/18
Irish Italian Festival returns after two years cancelled by COVID.
Irish Italian Festival returns Saturday
10pm Headlines 3/18
10pm Headlines 3/18