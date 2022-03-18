New one-way street in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On March 8, the City of Laurel turned a two-way street into a one-way street.

The small stretch of North 7th Avenue between 26th Street and Audubon Drive has been turned into a one-way heading north towards 26th Street.

For those unfamiliar, this section of the street runs in front of the Highland Baptist Church.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox says the city made the decision because of car accidents.

“We had several accidents because of the angle at which people had to turn and look very awkward in order to safely cross. Now what we ask people to do instead of going down there, they can go straight into Audubon Drive off 26th Street. It’s the standard t-intersection, you can easily look left and right. It’s just gonna be a little safer,” says Cox.

Cox says the new traffic signs went up on Friday to hopefully help people adjust.

