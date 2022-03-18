Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

New one-way street in Laurel

Section of North 7th Avenue is now a one-way
On March 8, the City of Laurel turned a two-way street into a one-way street.
By Mia Monet
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On March 8, the City of Laurel turned a two-way street into a one-way street.

The small stretch of North 7th Avenue between 26th Street and Audubon Drive has been turned into a one-way heading north towards 26th Street.

For those unfamiliar, this section of the street runs in front of the Highland Baptist Church.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox says the city made the decision because of car accidents.

“We had several accidents because of the angle at which people had to turn and look very awkward in order to safely cross. Now what we ask people to do instead of going down there, they can go straight into Audubon Drive off 26th Street. It’s the standard t-intersection, you can easily look left and right. It’s just gonna be a little safer,” says Cox.

Cox says the new traffic signs went up on Friday to hopefully help people adjust.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Eddie Williams, 29, of Hattiesburg.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for Friday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
Gov. Reeves vetoes first bill of the 2022 legislative session
Phillips’ bond has been set at $10,000 after making his initial appearance in Jones County...
Waynesboro man charged with enticement of minor, meth possession in Jones Co.
The driver reportedly had to be extricated from the vehicle, which was majorly damaged.
Woman seriously injured in Friday morning wreck
More than 4,000 folks turn the stiles at the Hattiesburg Zoo Thursday.
Hattiesburg Zoo breaks single-day record

Latest News

Danny Lynch (26) and Will McGillis (6)
Danny Lynch’s walk-off homer lifts USM past FAU
Danny Lynch (26) and Will McGillis (6)
Danny Lynch's walk-off homer lifts USM past FAU
6pm Headlines 3/18
6pm Headlines 3/18
Irish Italian Festival returns after two years cancelled by COVID.
Irish Italian Festival returns Saturday
10pm Headlines 3/18
10pm Headlines 3/18