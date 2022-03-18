Irish Italian Festival set for Saturday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The 19th annual Irish Italian Festival is set for Saturday at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

The church is located at 3117 W. Fourth St., Hattiesburg.

Saturday mass has been moved up an hour to 4 p.m.. The festival is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and run through 10 p.m.

Food, drinks, kids’ games, live music, art show and silent auction are features of the long-time event.

