Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Irish Italian Festival set for Saturday

St. Thomas Catholic Church will host its annual Irish-Italian Festival.
St. Thomas Catholic Church will host its annual Irish-Italian Festival.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The 19th annual Irish Italian Festival is set for Saturday at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

The church is located at 3117 W. Fourth St., Hattiesburg.

Saturday mass has been moved up an hour to 4 p.m.. The festival is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and run through 10 p.m.

Food, drinks, kids’ games, live music, art show and silent auction are features of the long-time event.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Eddie Williams, 29, of Hattiesburg.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for Friday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
Gov. Reeves vetoes first bill of the 2022 legislative session
Phillips’ bond has been set at $10,000 after making his initial appearance in Jones County...
Waynesboro man charged with enticement of minor, meth possession in Jones Co.
The driver reportedly had to be extricated from the vehicle, which was majorly damaged.
Woman seriously injured in Friday morning wreck
More than 4,000 folks turn the stiles at the Hattiesburg Zoo Thursday.
Hattiesburg Zoo breaks single-day record

Latest News

Danny Lynch (26) and Will McGillis (6)
Danny Lynch’s walk-off homer lifts USM past FAU
Danny Lynch (26) and Will McGillis (6)
Danny Lynch's walk-off homer lifts USM past FAU
6pm Headlines 3/18
6pm Headlines 3/18
Irish Italian Festival returns after two years cancelled by COVID.
Irish Italian Festival returns Saturday
10pm Headlines 3/18
10pm Headlines 3/18