Hattiesburg Zoo breaks single-day record

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Spring Break week broke quite nicely for both the Hattiesburg Zoo and Hattiesburg Pocket Museum.

The Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which manages both attractions, said each experienced record crowds this week.

The zoo welcomed 4,053 guests Thursday, which is the highest single-day attendance ever recorded in Zoo history.

“Thursday’s guest attendance surpassed the former top attendance day, which was (the day prior), with just (more than) 3,000 guests,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

“With all that we have added to the Zoo experience over the last year, including the Africa expansion, the addition of many beautiful animals including our giraffes and hyenas and our new all-electric train, our guests are enjoying a new and different experience with each and every visit.”

A record-number of guests means the zoo staff has to be at its best.

“I am so proud of our zoo staff,” said Taylor. “We always plan and staff for a busy spring break, but this was beyond our expectations.

“Our staff rose to the occasion and made sure our guests had the best experience imaginable.”

At the same time, the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum, located in downtown Hattiesburg experienced a record number of visitors over the past two days. More than 1,500 people came to enjoy the art installations, current museum exhibit and the hide-and-seek aspect of the alley on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We are thrilled that our quirky idea of creating a tiny museum located in an undisclosed alley in downtown Hattiesburg has become a tourist destination for Hattiesburgers and first-time visitors to Hattiesburg alike,” said Taylor, who helped create the museum and its various spin offs.

With the nice weather forecasted for the next several days, the Hattiesburg Zoo and Hattiesburg Pocket Museum are expected to continue to see large numbers of guests.

The Hattiesburg Zoo is an attraction of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission in partnership with the City of Hattiesburg. The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum is an attraction of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission.

