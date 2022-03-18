Central Avenue businesses are open despite construction

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This month marks one year since the roundabout construction started in Laurel. It’s been a project with some unexpected delays, but it looks like things are getting close to completion.

“They’ve gotten a lot of work done in the last 30 to 45 days. We had a meeting in January, and we got to talk to the construction company and the project managers. And so we get an update from Caroline Burke from Gildan Gentry each week to let us know you know where they are, what they’re working on,” says Elizabeth Fanslow.

Fanslow owns ‘The Amazing Paper’ company. The store opened in August of 2021 right on Central Avenue. Even though there is a lot of construction going on, her business has been able to stay afloat.

“We have done really, really well, and again we have nothing to compare it to, you know, before construction. But we also have an online store so everything in our shop is online,” says Fanslow.

Hopefully, she’ll be able to make a comparison soon.

Chad Knight, the owner of The Knight Butcher, says he’s seen the progress too with new sidewalk pavement.

“They still got that one finished and now they still got the other. The reason this one took as long was because of the plumbing. They had to redo all the plumbing underneath. So when they get to our side, they’ll just have to rip it up and then pave it,” says Knight.

Until the work is finally finished, Knight wants everyone to know businesses on Central Avenue are open.

“We’re gonna remember that we’re here on Central, we’re here to serve you, and like I said, if you don’t mind walking a little bit, you know, they’ve got one sidewalk already finished on one side,” says Knight.

The project is a few months behind due to unforeseen circumstances. As of right now, there is no set date on when the project will be completed.

