Beaver Meadow Waterworks Association issues system-wide boil water notice

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaver Meadow Waterworks Association has issued a system-wide boil water notice.

Approximately 630 customer households are expected to be affected.

According to officials, the notice was issued due to a loss of water pressure after a leak was discovered.

Customers are advised to boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. They will be advised when the boil water notice has been lifted and the water is again safe to drink.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.