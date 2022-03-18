Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Beaver Meadow Waterworks Association issues system-wide boil water notice

A boil water notice has been issued.
A boil water notice has been issued.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Beaver Meadow Waterworks Association has issued a system-wide boil water notice.

Approximately 630 customer households are expected to be affected.

According to officials, the notice was issued due to a loss of water pressure after a leak was discovered.

Customers are advised to boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. They will be advised when the boil water notice has been lifted and the water is again safe to drink.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Eddie Williams, 29, of Hattiesburg.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for Friday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
Gov. Reeves vetoes first bill of the 2022 legislative session
Phillips’ bond has been set at $10,000 after making his initial appearance in Jones County...
Waynesboro man charged with enticement of minor, meth possession in Jones Co.
The driver reportedly had to be extricated from the vehicle, which was majorly damaged.
Woman seriously injured in Friday morning wreck
More than 4,000 folks turn the stiles at the Hattiesburg Zoo Thursday.
Hattiesburg Zoo breaks single-day record

Latest News

Danny Lynch (26) and Will McGillis (6)
Danny Lynch’s walk-off homer lifts USM past FAU
Danny Lynch (26) and Will McGillis (6)
Danny Lynch's walk-off homer lifts USM past FAU
6pm Headlines 3/18
6pm Headlines 3/18
Irish Italian Festival returns after two years cancelled by COVID.
Irish Italian Festival returns Saturday
10pm Headlines 3/18
10pm Headlines 3/18