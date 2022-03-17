Staying safe on the road this St. Patrick’s Day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the American Addiction Center, St. Patrick’s Day has the second-highest alcohol consumption rate among popular holidays, only trailing New Year’s Eve.

St. Patrick’s Day weekend is just a few days away and traffic is supposed to be higher than normal.

With excessive drinking and excessive driving, there is an increased chance of accidents.

“More people will be going to parties, they’ll be on the roadways and they’ll be drinking,” said Mississippi Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Katey Hornsby. “We stress the importance of not doing that because it’s so dangerous, not only to you but it’s also dangerous to the other people on the roadway.”

In preparation for additional traffic, Mississippi Highway Patrol will have more units on staff through St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

“It’s 2022. There are so many things that are out of our control, but one thing that is definitely not out of our control is getting a DUI,” said MHP Troop M PAO, Cpl. Craig James. “That is something you can totally control. If you get one, it’s no one else’s fault, but your own.”

Though there are additional risks, fun can still be had. MDOT shared safety tips for the weekend.

“MDOT reminds people to have a sober driver ready to go in case you do decide to drink, call an Uber, different things like that,” said Hornsby. “If you want to stay at the house and have a drink, these are all great ways to avoid getting on the roadway.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.