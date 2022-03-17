Southern Miss survives the Tide, 3-2

Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Will McGillis swatted a two-run, go-ahead double and seven University of Southern Mississippi pitchers limited the University of Alabama to a pair of runs as the Golden Eagles defeated the Crimson Tide 3-2 Wednesday night at Pete Taylor Park.

The Golden Eagles (11-6) snapped a three-game losing streak and now have beaten the Crimson Tide (12-6) in consecutive games and six of the last eight meetings between the two programs.

The teams traded solo home runs to get the scoring started.

Zane Denton put the visitors on the board in the first inning, sending his sixth of the year over the center-field wall.

USM tied the game an inning later on Danny Lynch’s shot to right field for his first home run of the season.

USM took the lead for good in the fourth inning.

With one out, Christopher Sargent singled and Slade Wilks walked before Lynch flew out. The Crimson Tide then went to ist bullpen for reliever Jake Leger.

After fouling off a pitch, Will McGillis doubled to right-center, driving home both runners.

The Crimson Tide cut into its deficit in the eighth inning on Tommy Seidl’s fielder’s choice grounder.

Tyler Stuart (2-0), who came on to pitcher for starter Drew Boyd in the second inning with runners at second and third, got a groundout and then threw out the runner at second who got to far off second base to turn a double play and get out of the frame.

Stuart threw 2 2/3 innings of shutout baseball, allowing a hit with a strikeout, USM’s seven pitchers combined for seven strikeouts and walked just one.

USM’s last pitcher, Garrett Ramsey, retired all three batters in the ninth inning including a strikeout to end the contest and get his first save.

Alabama reliever Hagan Banks (0-1), the second of six Crimson Tide pitchers, suffered the loss after giving up a pair of runs on one hit and a walk.

The Golden Eagle remain at home this weekend to open Conference USA play against Florida Atlantic University. Games are set for Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (10:30 a.m.).

