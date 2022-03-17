PRCC’s no-hit effort earns doubleheader split with Jones softball

POPLARVILLE Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College showed its Mississippi junior college brethren Wednesday how to beat perennial muscle softball program, Jones College.

PRCC pitcher Brinson Anne Rogers threw a no-hitter at the Lady Bobcats, as the Lady Wildcats took a 1-0 decision in the opening game of a Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference’s South Division

Third-ranked Jones bounced back in the second game of “The Catfight,” shredding 12th-ranked PRCC in the nightcap, 10-4, at Wildcats Stadium.

“I’m so proud of this team because it doesn’t matter who’s on the other side of the field. They’re playing ‘them’ and want to be a better ‘them,’” PRCC coach Christie Meeks said.

“Brinson wants to be a better her. Our team wants to be a better ‘them’ and it’s awesome to see that.”

PRCC 1, Jones 0

The Lady Wildcats (12-9; 2-2 MACCC) avoided a disastrous start in the first inning, Rogers esboro, Ga.) loaded the bases on a pair of walks and hit batter.

After a short visit from Meeks, Rogers responded by striking out consecutive Lady Bobcats to keep a zero on the scoreboard.

Rogers continued to keep Lady Bobcat batters off balance in the second inning, striking out the side.

The pitchers’ duel extended into the fifth inning when the Wildcats finally broke the scoreless tie on Payton Lee’s solo home run to right field.

“Payton has been fighting really hard,” Meeks said. “At practice we talked about when you get two strikes on you, continue to battle until you see the pitch that you want. That’s what she’s done.

“We’re extremely proud of her for barreling up a ball and sending it out of here. That was huge.”

The Lady Bobcats put a charge in one with two outs in the sixth inning but Lee back-tracked, fighting the swirling wind and caught the hard-hit ball to keep PRCC ahead.

Pearl River clung to the narrow lead going into the final inning. After striking out the leadoff batter, Rogers walked the next two Lady Bobcats.

But Cassidy Cartwright of Poplarville raced down a line drive that seemed destined for the left-center gap, and and then hit West Marion’s Hannah Miller with a perfect throw to double up the lead runner at second base.

“That was phenomenal,” Meeks said. “(Cartwright) takes a hit away in the gap and then turns around and gets a fantastic throw into second base.

“That was a heads up play by Hannah, too, being at second and knowing where the play was.”

Rogers (7-2) was effectively wild in the contest, walking six without allowing a hit.

Her 14 strikeouts were her fourth-most of the season, behind a 19-strikeout performance against Pensacola State College, 17 against Walters State and 16 against Lamar State-Port Arthur.

“That was just Brinson being Brinson,” Meeks said. “To shut out somebody is a big deal. To shut out a team ranked higher is a bigger deal and then to no-hit a team like that is an amazing accomplishment.

“Brinson’s mentality is so phenomenal. She’s present in every situation.”

Dallyn Nance led PRCC with two hits. Beyond Lee’s solo homer, Julianah Overstreet tallied PRCC’s only other extra-base hit with a double.

Jones 10, PRCC 4

The Lady Bobcats (15-6. 3-1) didn’t waste any time in the second game, manufacturing a 2-0 lead thanks to heads up baserunning, and then tacking on a three-run home run in the third inning to build a 5-1 lead,

Nance got PRCC back into the game in the bottom half of the third courtesy of a double laced over the left fielder.

The Bobcats reclaimed the four-run lead at 7-3 in the fifth inning and then tacked on a run in the sixth.

PRCC scored its final run in the sixth inning on Cartwright’s sacrifice fly before JC closed out the scoring with two more runs in the seventh inning.

The Wildcats collected eight hits as a team, with Miller recording two. Nance and Cartwright each drove in two runs.

Hannah Embry took the loss, allowing 10 runs (eight earned) on eight hits and four walks. She also struck out six.

“In game two, we hit a lot better but we didn’t play defense,” Meeks said, alluding to PRCC’s four errors in the contest. “I really believe Hannah came out on fire and then we made a couple of errors. It’s hard to pitch when that happens.

“We’re going to continue to get better at that.”

Up Next

PRCC will hit the road for the next six games.

The Lady Wildcats visit Coastal Alabama-North on Sunday and then trek to East Central Community College on March 23.

After playing Coahoma Community College on the road on March 26, PRCC finally returns home March 29 for a rivalry matchup against Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Tune In

All home PRCC softball games are livestreamed for free at //PRCCMedia.com/gold.

Fans who have Roku, Amazon Fire or Apple TV devices can also watch the Wildcat broadcasts by downloading the “Pearl River CC” channel from their app stores.

