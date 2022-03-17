Pearl River sweeps doubleheader with Jones College

Pearl River Community College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pitching was the story of Pearl River’s “Cat Fight” against rival Jones College Wednesday. The Wildcats used two incredible performances from sophomores Dakota Lee (Purvis) and Leif Moore (Biloxi; St. Martin) to sweep the Bobcats, winning 8-0 in game one and 2-1 in the nightcap.

With the two wins, Pearl River has now taken six consecutive games against the Bobcats.

“I know this is the first time in six years that we have come over here and got a sweep,” head coach Michael Avalon said. “This is not an easy place to do it. This is a quality program and they’re a good team. Our pitching was outstanding. We had some big hits but we left some runners on in both games. We have to get better there. We know that and we’re going to keep working on it. It was a great day and I am very proud of them. This is two big wins for our program and school and we’re thankful for them.”

