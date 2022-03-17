Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Pearl River sweeps doubleheader with Jones College

By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pearl River Community College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pitching was the story of Pearl River’s “Cat Fight” against rival Jones College Wednesday. The Wildcats used two incredible performances from sophomores Dakota Lee (Purvis) and Leif Moore (Biloxi; St. Martin) to sweep the Bobcats, winning 8-0 in game one and 2-1 in the nightcap.

With the two wins, Pearl River has now taken six consecutive games against the Bobcats.

“I know this is the first time in six years that we have come over here and got a sweep,” head coach Michael Avalon said. “This is not an easy place to do it. This is a quality program and they’re a good team. Our pitching was outstanding. We had some big hits but we left some runners on in both games. We have to get better there. We know that and we’re going to keep working on it. It was a great day and I am very proud of them. This is two big wins for our program and school and we’re thankful for them.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Bumgardner, the woman and child on the ATV were taken to South Central Regional...
Woman, 3-year-old girl seriously injured in overnight Soso crash
Eddie Williams, 29, of Hattiesburg.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested for Friday morning shooting in Hattiesburg
Mississippi’s first-of-its-kind Chick-fil-A opens in Ridgeland, why it’s rare
Gov. Reeves vetoes first bill of the 2022 legislative session
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9

Latest News

Ole Miss women fall in first round of NCAA Tournament
Jones College forward Sakyia White scored 27 points and grabbed 19 rebounds to help the Lady...
Jones College women’s basketball team advances to Elite Eight
Santrell Latham
Santrell Latham returns experience to USM linebacker room
Santrell Latham
Santrell Latham returns experience to USM linebacker room
Reece Ewing, Southern Miss
Reece Ewing leading Southern Miss at the plate